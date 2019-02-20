Smartfin Project: Turning citizens into scientists

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — How can you help scientists simply by doing something you love? Well according to Morning Extra guest Phil Bresnahan surfers can catch a wave and help the environment all at once.

Phil is a research and development engineer at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, UC San Diego. He shared how the Smartfin Project works and what the data being collected is used for.

The Smartfin Project collects “high-resolution coastal data” using “Smartfins” which are equipped with sensors. The “Smartfins” replace the regular fins on any type of surfboard.

An event Thursday night at Latchkey Brewing will be held to share more details with those interested in the project.

