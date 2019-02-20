Smartfin Project: Turning surfers into scientists by catching waves

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — How can you help scientists simply by doing something you love? Well according to Morning Extra guest Phil Bresnahan surfers can catch a wave and help the environment all at once.
Phil is a research and development engineer at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, UC San Diego. In the News 8 video report, he shared how the Smartfin Project works and what the data being collected is used for.
The Smartfin Project collects “high-resolution coastal data” using “Smartfins” which are equipped with sensors. The “Smartfins” replace the regular fins on any type of surfboard.
An event Thursday night at Latchkey Brewing will be held to share more details with those interested in the project.
Click here for more information.
Armando M. Rodriguez, a Mexican immigrant and World War II veteran who served in the administrations of four U.S. presidents while pressing for civil rights and education reforms, has died.
The San Diego City Council's Active Transportation and Infrastructure Committee unanimously voted Wednesday to send a set of regulations on dockless electric scooters and bicycles to the full council.
A low-pressure system is expected to reach San Diego County Wednesday, bringing precipitation and the possibility of heavy snowfall in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.
An annual dog show this Saturday by Silver Bay Kennel Club of San Diego will be held at the Del Mar Fairgounds.
How can you help scientists simply by doing something you love? Well according to Morning Extra guest Phil Bresnahan surfers can catch a wave and help the environment all at once.
Kyle Bryant travelled across the country while fighting a rare disease. Now Kyle is sharing his inspiring story in a new book, “Shifting into High Gear.”
The Climate Action Campaign released its 2018 Climate Action Plan Report Card Wednesday, which calls for a localized "Green New Deal" for San Diego County.
A 14-year-old girl who died of influenza-related complications in San Diego County last week is the first child in the region to die due to the flu this season, county health officials announced Wednesday.
A preliminary hearing got underway Wednesday morning for a man accused of pulling a gun on four off-duty San Diego police officers outside a Mission Valley bar. However, Jonathan Felix says he was ganged up on by the officers and his attorneys claim the four officers were drunk and attacked their client, beating him as he tried to leave.
A preliminary hearing got underway Wednesday morning for a man accused of pulling a gun on four off-duty San Diego police officers outside a Mission Valley bar. However, Jonathan Felix says he was ganged up on by the officers and his attorneys claim the four officers were drunk and attacked their client, beating him as he tried to leave.