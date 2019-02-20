Inspirational athlete writes book ‘Shifting into High Gear’

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Kyle Bryant traveled across the country while fighting a rare disease.

Now Kyle is sharing his inspiring story in a new book, “Shifting into High Gear.” Kyle also hosts a popular podcast, has delivered a TED talk, and is the subject of a recent documentary. Kyle also founded rideATAXIA for the Friedreich's Ataxia Research Alliance (FARA) which produces bike rides around the country to empower people with FA and to raise money for research.

A golf tournament in San Diego on Wednesday also raised money for the program.

Kyle found time in his busy schedule to sit down with Morning Extra to talk about the grave diagnosis of Friedreich's ataxia he received at age 17, and the epic ride on a recumbent tricycle he took as a result.