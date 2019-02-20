Inspirational athlete writes book ‘Shifting into High Gear’

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Kyle Bryant traveled across the country while fighting a rare disease.
Now Kyle is sharing his inspiring story in a new book, “Shifting into High Gear.” Kyle also hosts a popular podcast, has delivered a TED talk, and is the subject of a recent documentary. Kyle also founded rideATAXIA for the Friedreich's Ataxia Research Alliance (FARA) which produces bike rides around the country to empower people with FA and to raise money for research.
A golf tournament in San Diego on Wednesday also raised money for the program.
Kyle found time in his busy schedule to sit down with Morning Extra to talk about the grave diagnosis of Friedreich's ataxia he received at age 17, and the epic ride on a recumbent tricycle he took as a result.
Armando M. Rodriguez, a Mexican immigrant and World War II veteran who served in the administrations of four U.S. presidents while pressing for civil rights and education reforms, has died.
The San Diego City Council's Active Transportation and Infrastructure Committee unanimously voted Wednesday to send a set of regulations on dockless electric scooters and bicycles to the full council.
A low-pressure system is expected to reach San Diego County Wednesday, bringing precipitation and the possibility of heavy snowfall in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.
An annual dog show this Saturday by Silver Bay Kennel Club of San Diego will be held at the Del Mar Fairgounds.
How can you help scientists simply by doing something you love? Well according to Morning Extra guest Phil Bresnahan surfers can catch a wave and help the environment all at once.
Kyle Bryant travelled across the country while fighting a rare disease. Now Kyle is sharing his inspiring story in a new book, “Shifting into High Gear.”
The Climate Action Campaign released its 2018 Climate Action Plan Report Card Wednesday, which calls for a localized "Green New Deal" for San Diego County.
A 14-year-old girl who died of influenza-related complications in San Diego County last week is the first child in the region to die due to the flu this season, county health officials announced Wednesday.
A preliminary hearing got underway Wednesday morning for a man accused of pulling a gun on four off-duty San Diego police officers outside a Mission Valley bar. However, Jonathan Felix says he was ganged up on by the officers and his attorneys claim the four officers were drunk and attacked their client, beating him as he tried to leave.
A preliminary hearing got underway Wednesday morning for a man accused of pulling a gun on four off-duty San Diego police officers outside a Mission Valley bar. However, Jonathan Felix says he was ganged up on by the officers and his attorneys claim the four officers were drunk and attacked their client, beating him as he tried to leave.