Silver Bay Kennel Club Dog Show this Saturday in Del Mar

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A long-running annual dog show this Saturday by Silver Bay Kennel Club of San Diego will be held at the Del Mar Fairgounds.

But before the celebrity dogs make their appearance at the show, they stopped by Morning Extra to give us a preview of what to expect this weekend.

From the Silver Bay Kennel Club of San Diego's website:

Established in 1934, Silver Bay Kennel Club of San Diego (SBKC) is one of the oldest kennel clubs in Southern California. Major Charles Beale, USMC, founded the club, which held its first show with an entry of 401 dogs and continued with two shows a year. The primary goal of the SBKC is to put on a good show for the exhibitors and to provide educational information and support to all dog fanciers.