NextGen Living: A new way for families to live together

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – NextGen living is a term describing housing for multiple generations who reside inside one home. But how do people make it work to make sure everyone living in the house has the space they need?

A NextGen home can be considered a "home within a home" - as a typical floor plan may include a separate private suite within a house. The suite usually has it's own living room, a kitchenette with a sink, a small fridge and a built-in microwave. Living spaces usually include a large bedroom, private bathroom and even its own washer and dryer. Some NextGen homes even have a second entrance to the private suite.

A sample floor plan of a NextGen home by Lennar Homes. Image source: www.lennar.com

Bill Ostrem said his company, Lennar Homes, started building NextGen homes in 2011, because more and more parents were moving in with an adult child. In fact, more than 60 million Americans now live with two or more adult generations in the same home, according to a Pew Research Center study.

The market for NextGen homes continues to grow quickly in several different ways. According to Ostrem, NextGen home buyers may comprise of families with parents that need to move in with their adult children to help with costs or child-care. It may also be mature kids coming back from college with a need for a place to stay in the interim. Another example he pointed out could be a disabled child who needs assistance and may require having a private living area.

A main NextGen house can also be designed with the idea that more people will be using it than a typical home. For example, a home equipped with a kitchen table that seats eight or a family room that can comfortably handle a big group. Some are designed with several outdoor areas, so the family can hang out together, or have their own separate space.

Ostrem is in the process of building a new NextGen community called Sterling Heights at the Lakes in 4S Ranch.

The houses range from 5,100 square-feet up to 6,500 square-feet. Prices start around $1.9 million.