Residents return home after "military ordnance" scare at Mira Mesa home

Residents return home after "military ordnance" scare at Mira Mesa home

MIRA MESA (NEWS 8) - Police lifted the evacuation of half-dozen homes in the 10900 block of Avenida del Gato in Mira Mesa after the discovery of apparent ordnance of some type in a home on the street were deemed inert, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

A bomb squad was also called in to investigate.

