Residents return home after "military ordnance" scare at Mira Mesa home

Police lifted the evacuation of half-dozen homes in the 10900 block of Avenida del Gato in Mira Mesa after the discovery of apparent ordnance of some type in a home on the street were deemed inert, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
Another in a long series of winter storms that have soaked the San Diego area in recent weeks moved over the saturated region Wednesday, bringing more rain and flurries of mountain snow.
Ever feel lost navigating parenthood? You're not alone and a local group is making sure moms always feel like they have somewhere to turn. It's called Moms on Maternity. what started as a networking group for working moms to meet up during maternity leave has grown into a movement for all moms. News 8's Ashley Jacobs was the guest speaker at the group's sold-out signature luncheon in Rancho Santa Fe on Wednesday.
Ever feel lost navigating parenthood? You're not alone and a local group is making sure moms always feel like they have somewhere to turn. It's called Moms on Maternity. what started as a networking group for working moms to meet up during maternity leave has grown into a movement for all moms. News 8's Ashley Jacobs was the guest speaker at the group's sold-out signature luncheon in Rancho Santa Fe on Wednesday.
NextGen living is the term describing housing for multiple generations who reside inside one home. But how do people make it work to make sure everyone living in the house has the space they need?
Sometimes a dog knows what we need before we know it ourselves. In Wednesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Jamul at the Little Angels Service Dogs training center.
Humans are not the only ones affected by the recent string of storms. Pets also need some extra attention and the San Diego Humane Society is doing their best to help animals left out in the cold, damp conditions. News 8's Kelly Hessedal spoke to officials about keeping your pets safe.
Would you give up your house or apartment for a more mobile lifestyle? It’s a trend that’s getting more and more popular as people with good jobs are choosing to live in vans and school buses.
A man accused of aiming a loaded gun at off-duty police officers had his preliminary court hearing on Wednesday.
Armando M. Rodriguez, a Mexican immigrant and World War II veteran who served in the administrations of four U.S. presidents while pressing for civil rights and education reforms, has died.
The San Diego City Council's Active Transportation and Infrastructure Committee unanimously voted Wednesday to send a set of regulations on dockless electric scooters and bicycles to the full council.