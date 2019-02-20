Several "military ordinance" devices found inside Mira Mesa home - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Several "military ordinance" devices found inside Mira Mesa home

MIRA MESA (NEWS 8) - Several "military ordinance" devices were reportedly found inside a house in Mira Mesa Wednesday night. 

Bomb Squad, ATF, FBI, MCAS Miramar ordinance specialists are on the scene of house in Mira Mesa. Those military ordinances are believed to belong to an ex-military resident.

The home is in the 10900 block Avenida del Gato and several homes have been evacuated in the area. 

Road Closures Include: Avenida Del Gato between Valdosta and Westmore Court.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as new information becomes available. 

