Several "military ordinance" devices found inside Mira Mesa home

Sometimes a dog knows what we need before we know it ourselves. In Wednesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Jamul at the Little Angels Service Dogs training center.
Another in a long series of winter storms that have soaked the San Diego area in recent weeks moved over the saturated region Wednesday, bringing more rain and flurries of mountain snow.
Humans are not the only ones affected by the recent string of storms. Pets also need some extra attention and the San Diego Humane Society is doing their best to help animals left out in the cold, damp conditions. News 8's Kelly Hessedal spoke to officials about keeping your pets safe.
Would you give up your house or apartment for a more mobile lifestyle? It’s a trend that’s getting more and more popular as people with good jobs are choosing to live in vans and school buses.
Several "military ordinance" devices were reportedly found inside a house in Mira Mesa Wednesday night.
A man accused of aiming a loaded gun at off-duty police officers had his preliminary court hearing on Wednesday.
Armando M. Rodriguez, a Mexican immigrant and World War II veteran who served in the administrations of four U.S. presidents while pressing for civil rights and education reforms, has died.
The San Diego City Council's Active Transportation and Infrastructure Committee unanimously voted Wednesday to send a set of regulations on dockless electric scooters and bicycles to the full council.
An annual dog show this Saturday by Silver Bay Kennel Club of San Diego will be held at the Del Mar Fairgounds.