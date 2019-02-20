Little Angels Service Dogs detect seizures

Sometimes a dog knows what we need before we know it ourselves. In Wednesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Jamul at the Little Angels Service Dogs training center.
This Valentine’s Day, a Carlsbad couple seen fighting in a Justin Bieber video says they have nothing but love for each other.
The United States of America is known as the “home of the brave” because for more than two centuries the bravery of men and women have protected it.
If you’re going to ask your spouse to build something in your backyard you might want to be specific. In Tuesday’s Zevely Zone, it’s anchors away in Oceanside.
It was day one of News 8 Sports Director Kye Kraska's Celebration of Heroes Blood Drive - four days of giving that will culminate on Valentine's Day with a blood drive in Mission Valley at Dave & Buster's.
Sometimes hearing one song on the radio can change your whole day. In Thursday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff pops into our sister radio station 100.7 San Diego to see and hear what’s new on The Cantore Show.
Every high school athlete deserves a chance to shine, and in Wednesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Torrey Pines High School to meet not one, but two team managers who hit the big shot.
All the rain we’ve been getting has put a smile on the face of a well-known East County personality.
Maybe the key to good health is living the life of a “spartan.” In Monday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff meets Oceanside man Guy Boyd who survived the widowmaker heart attack.
After five years of military service, Smedley the English Bulldog Marine mascot is about to call it a career.