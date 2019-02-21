Family displaced after massive fire destroys Vista home

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A family is safe Thursday morning after a fire ripped through their home in Vista.



The fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Buena Creek Road.

Crews say they got there within six minutes, but the home had already erupted in flames.

Vista fire officials say they had difficulty reaching the house because the recent rains caused water to flow down Buena Creek, creating a river crossing that was impossible for the fire engines to get through. Crews had to throw hoses over the running water to get to the house.

“When a line burns through like that, the electricity continues to run through that line, and if a firefighter or civilian were to run through that line it could cause serious injury, including death,” San Diego Fire said.

SDG&E had to assist firefighters because of a power line that had been badly burned. It took crews more than an hour to put the fire out.



The homeowner said a candle fell and started the fire, but fire officials have yet to determine the cause of the fire.