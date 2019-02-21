Family displaced after massive fire destroys Vista home

This is the weekend to stock up on diapers, car seats, strollers and other baby gear at Walmart. Stores across the country are holding “Baby Savings Day.”
Street Parking is nothing new in San Diego, but lately the only difference is that some cars have become makeshift homes.
Would you give up your house or apartment for a more mobile lifestyle? It’s a trend that’s getting more and more popular as people with good jobs are choosing to live in vans and school buses.
Heavy snow is expected in local mountains. Scattered rain showers continue for coastal and inland location through today.
NextGen living is the term describing housing for multiple generations who reside inside one home. But how do people make it work to make sure everyone living in the house has the space they need?
More rain and snow are expected in San Diego County Thursday, prompting five rural school districts to cancel classes.
Police lifted the evacuation of half-dozen homes in the 10900 block of Avenida del Gato in Mira Mesa after the discovery of apparent ordnance of some type in a home on the street were deemed inert, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
Ever feel lost navigating parenthood? You're not alone and a local group is making sure moms always feel like they have somewhere to turn. It's called Moms on Maternity. what started as a networking group for working moms to meet up during maternity leave has grown into a movement for all moms. News 8's Ashley Jacobs was the guest speaker at the group's sold-out signature luncheon in Rancho Santa Fe on Wednesday.
Sometimes a dog knows what we need before we know it ourselves. In Wednesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Jamul at the Little Angels Service Dogs training center.