Walmart 'Baby Savings Day' is this weekend - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Walmart 'Baby Savings Day' is this weekend

Posted: Updated:
By Shauni Lyles, Digital Content Producer
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - This is the weekend to stock up on diapers, car seats, strollers and other baby gear at Walmart. Stores across the country are holding “Baby Savings Day.”

The company describes it as “a hands-on opportunity to demo baby gear, talk to specialists and take home a bundle of samples and coupons for their growing families. Select car seats, crib mattresses and more will also be on rollback in stores and online.”

Baby Savings Day happens this Saturday, Feb. 23 from 10:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. (local times).

Participating stores in San Diego include:

  • Chula Vista 75 N Broadway
  • Chula Vista 1150 Broadway
  • Chula Vista 1360 Eastlake Pkwy
  • Chula Vista 875 E H St
  • El Cajon 605 Fletcher Pkwy
  • El Cajon 13487 Camino Canada
  • La Mesa 8810 Grossmont Blvd
  • La Mesa 5500 Grossmont Center Dr
  • National City 1200 Highland Ave
  • Oceanside 705 College Blvd
  • Oceanside 2100 Vista Way
  • Poway 13425 Community Rd
  • San Diego 710 Dennery Rd
  • San Diego 3382 Murphy Canyon Rd
  • San Diego 4840 Shawline St
  • San Diego 575 Saturn Blvd
  • San Diego 3412 College Ave
  • San Marcos 732 Center Dr
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.