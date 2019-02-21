Walmart 'Baby Savings Day' is this weekend

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - This is the weekend to stock up on diapers, car seats, strollers and other baby gear at Walmart. Stores across the country are holding “Baby Savings Day.”

The company describes it as “a hands-on opportunity to demo baby gear, talk to specialists and take home a bundle of samples and coupons for their growing families. Select car seats, crib mattresses and more will also be on rollback in stores and online.”

Baby Savings Day happens this Saturday, Feb. 23 from 10:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. (local times).

Participating stores in San Diego include: