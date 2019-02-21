Snow day in San Diego! Winter wonderland blankets local mountain - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Snow day in San Diego! Winter wonderland blankets local mountains

Posted: Updated:
By Jennifer Lothspeich, Digital Content Producer
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The latest storm system to hit Southern California brought fresh snow to San Diego mountains Thursday. The winter weather is also making for dangerous driving conditions on mountain roads and also led to a snow day for some local students.   

According to the National Weather Service, snow will continue to impact mountain areas through Thursday night with snow levels expected to drop to 2,000 – 2,500 feet by Thursday evening. The agency also said accumulations will be the highest above 6,000 feet.  

A winter storm warning is in effect for San Diego, Riverside and San Bernardino counties through 1 a.m. Friday.  

The California Highway Patrol issued the following statement on chain requirements Thursday morning:  

SR-79 at Mile Post Marker 5.5 and SR-79 at SR-78. Sunrise Highway at Olde Hwy 80. Even vehicles with 4WD must at minimum carry chains all others will be required to have them on.  We have units patrolling SR-79, SR-78 and Sunrise Hwy monitoring conditions.

See below for pictures and videos of snow in San Diego County from News 8 reporters and viewers.

 Photo of snow in Descanso on Thursday [Courtesy of Linda L Gillett.]

 A look at the snow coming down in Julian courtesy of the Julian Chamber of Commerce.

Video of hail in Ramona courtesy of Kathy Petrucci.

Once upon a time – over 50 years ago – snow actually fell in non-mountain areas of San Diego. See below for News 8 archive footage of the rare sight.  

RELATED COVERAGE  

  

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.