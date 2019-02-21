Snow day in San Diego! Winter wonderland blankets local mountains

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The latest storm system to hit Southern California brought fresh snow to San Diego mountains Thursday. The winter weather is also making for dangerous driving conditions on mountain roads and also led to a snow day for some local students.

According to the National Weather Service, snow will continue to impact mountain areas through Thursday night with snow levels expected to drop to 2,000 – 2,500 feet by Thursday evening. The agency also said accumulations will be the highest above 6,000 feet.

A winter storm warning is in effect for San Diego, Riverside and San Bernardino counties through 1 a.m. Friday.

The California Highway Patrol issued the following statement on chain requirements Thursday morning:

SR-79 at Mile Post Marker 5.5 and SR-79 at SR-78. Sunrise Highway at Olde Hwy 80. Even vehicles with 4WD must at minimum carry chains all others will be required to have them on. We have units patrolling SR-79, SR-78 and Sunrise Hwy monitoring conditions.

See below for pictures and videos of snow in San Diego County from News 8 reporters and viewers.

Cold windy snowy conditions in #julian ... snow plows are trying to keep up @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/CNeAWkchdy — Kelly Hessedal (@KellyNews8) February 21, 2019

Photo of snow in Descanso on Thursday [Courtesy of Linda L Gillett.]

Heading back to #SanDiego... conditions are extremely rough in Julian ?@CBS8? pic.twitter.com/7gT7HXSUik — Kelly Hessedal (@KellyNews8) February 21, 2019

A look at the snow coming down in Julian courtesy of the Julian Chamber of Commerce.

winter wonderland at Julian with several inches of snow and snow banks on the street seen on the Julian webcam #cawx #SanDiegowx pic.twitter.com/S2shFeEqTw — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 21, 2019

Video of hail in Ramona courtesy of Kathy Petrucci.

Snow showers are falling above around 3,000 FT. Expect very hazardous travel conditions in mountain and inland areas. Please check @CaltransHQ info for updates before you travel! #cawx pic.twitter.com/lrB5LpaKjQ — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 21, 2019

Once upon a time – over 50 years ago – snow actually fell in non-mountain areas of San Diego. See below for News 8 archive footage of the rare sight.

