Snow day in San Diego! Winter wonderland blankets local mountains

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The latest storm system to hit Southern California brought fresh snow to San Diego mountains Thursday. The winter weather is also making for dangerous driving conditions on mountain roads and also led to a snow day for some local students.
According to the National Weather Service, snow will continue to impact mountain areas through Thursday night with snow levels expected to drop to 2,000 – 2,500 feet by Thursday evening. The agency also said accumulations will be the highest above 6,000 feet.
A winter storm warning is in effect for San Diego, Riverside and San Bernardino counties through 1 a.m. Friday.
The California Highway Patrol issued the following statement on chain requirements Thursday morning:
SR-79 at Mile Post Marker 5.5 and SR-79 at SR-78. Sunrise Highway at Olde Hwy 80. Even vehicles with 4WD must at minimum carry chains all others will be required to have them on. We have units patrolling SR-79, SR-78 and Sunrise Hwy monitoring conditions.
See below for pictures and videos of snow in San Diego County from News 8 reporters and viewers.
Cold windy snowy conditions in #julian ... snow plows are trying to keep up @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/CNeAWkchdy— Kelly Hessedal (@KellyNews8) February 21, 2019
Photo of snow in Descanso on Thursday [Courtesy of Linda L Gillett.]
Heading back to #SanDiego... conditions are extremely rough in Julian ?@CBS8? pic.twitter.com/7gT7HXSUik— Kelly Hessedal (@KellyNews8) February 21, 2019
A look at the snow coming down in Julian courtesy of the Julian Chamber of Commerce.
winter wonderland at Julian with several inches of snow and snow banks on the street seen on the Julian webcam #cawx #SanDiegowx pic.twitter.com/S2shFeEqTw— NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 21, 2019
Snowing in #julian... roads are very slippery. Be careful out there! @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/6Cx2YhJwsG— Kelly Hessedal (@KellyNews8) February 21, 2019
Video of hail in Ramona courtesy of Kathy Petrucci.
Good morning SoCal! Got any snow? Let us know! We especially like pictures ;)— NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 21, 2019
Snow showers are falling above around 3,000 FT. Expect very hazardous travel conditions in mountain and inland areas. Please check @CaltransHQ info for updates before you travel! #cawx pic.twitter.com/lrB5LpaKjQ
Once upon a time – over 50 years ago – snow actually fell in non-mountain areas of San Diego. See below for News 8 archive footage of the rare sight.
RELATED COVERAGE
A photographer at heart and aspiring storyteller, Andrew Knapp, traveled 6 months in Europe with his border collie, Momo. Now their photos can be found at Mysterious Galaxy at their event for Find Momo Across Europe on Saturday, February 23rd.
A photographer at heart and aspiring storyteller, Andrew Knapp, traveled 6 months in Europe with his border collie, Momo. Now their photos can be found at Mysterious Galaxy at their event for Find Momo Across Europe on Saturday, February 23rd.
Amber Dubois and Chelsea King went missing from San Diego neighborhoods 10 and 9 years ago respectively this month. Their disappearances resulted in massive search efforts and an outpouring of support. While families, friends and complete strangers hoped for their safe returns, tragically neither was found alive. The following clips serve as a reminder of the power of community coming together.
Amber Dubois and Chelsea King went missing from San Diego neighborhoods 10 and 9 years ago respectively this month. Their disappearances resulted in massive search efforts and an outpouring of support. While families, friends and complete strangers hoped for their safe returns, tragically neither was found alive. The following clips serve as a reminder of the power of community coming together.
LEGOLAND California Resort invites families to go from theater to theme park as it debuts The LEGO Movie 2 Experience at the family theme park in Carlsbad!
More rain and snow are expected in San Diego County Thursday, prompting five rural school districts to cancel classes.
Here’s are some interesting questions you probably aren’t often asked: How hopeful are you? How much hope do you have in your life and in your future?
The latest storm system to hit Southern California brought fresh snow to San Diego mountains Thursday.
NextGen living is the term describing housing for multiple generations who reside inside one home. But how do people make it work to make sure everyone living in the house has the space they need?
As officials prepare for the Friday grand opening of a $67 million library at Palomar College, crews have already begun demolishing part of the building’s top floor to build President Joi Lin Blake an office suite.
Street parking is nothing new in San Diego, but lately the difference is some cars have become makeshift homes.
A family of four and their two dogs were displaced Thursday morning after a blaze caused an estimated $500,000 of damage to their Vista home, authorities said.