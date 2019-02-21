Instagram star Momo the Border Collie and his human photographer sign book in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Photographer at heart and aspiring storyteller, Andrew Knapp, traveled 6 months in Europe with his border collie, Momo. For years, Momo has been hiding in landscapes and urban settings. He is the star in two New York Times best selling books and, most recently, a children’s board book. The series follows Momo in his travels across the US and Canada, exploring popular landmarks and attractions.
Now their photos can be found at Mysterious Galaxy at their event for Find Momo Across Europe on Saturday, February 23rd. Andrew will share slideshow photos and stories of Momo in a vast array of landscapes and locations (some not included in the book).
Mysterious Galaxy
Saturday, February 23, 2019 @ 3:00pm
Event address:
5943 Balboa Ave, Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92111
A photographer at heart and aspiring storyteller, Andrew Knapp, traveled 6 months in Europe with his border collie, Momo. Now their photos can be found at Mysterious Galaxy at their event for Find Momo Across Europe on Saturday, February 23rd.
A photographer at heart and aspiring storyteller, Andrew Knapp, traveled 6 months in Europe with his border collie, Momo. Now their photos can be found at Mysterious Galaxy at their event for Find Momo Across Europe on Saturday, February 23rd.
Amber Dubois and Chelsea King went missing from San Diego neighborhoods 10 and 9 years ago respectively this month. Their disappearances resulted in massive search efforts and an outpouring of support. While families, friends and complete strangers hoped for their safe returns, tragically neither was found alive. The following clips serve as a reminder of the power of community coming together.
Amber Dubois and Chelsea King went missing from San Diego neighborhoods 10 and 9 years ago respectively this month. Their disappearances resulted in massive search efforts and an outpouring of support. While families, friends and complete strangers hoped for their safe returns, tragically neither was found alive. The following clips serve as a reminder of the power of community coming together.
LEGOLAND California Resort invites families to go from theater to theme park as it debuts The LEGO Movie 2 Experience at the family theme park in Carlsbad!
More rain and snow are expected in San Diego County Thursday, prompting five rural school districts to cancel classes.
Here’s are some interesting questions you probably aren’t often asked: How hopeful are you? How much hope do you have in your life and in your future?
The latest storm system to hit Southern California brought fresh snow to San Diego mountains Thursday.
NextGen living is the term describing housing for multiple generations who reside inside one home. But how do people make it work to make sure everyone living in the house has the space they need?
As officials prepare for the Friday grand opening of a $67 million library at Palomar College, crews have already begun demolishing part of the building’s top floor to build President Joi Lin Blake an office suite.
Street parking is nothing new in San Diego, but lately the difference is some cars have become makeshift homes.
A family of four and their two dogs were displaced Thursday morning after a blaze caused an estimated $500,000 of damage to their Vista home, authorities said.