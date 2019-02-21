Instagram star Momo the Border Collie and his human photographer sign book in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Photographer at heart and aspiring storyteller, Andrew Knapp, traveled 6 months in Europe with his border collie, Momo. For years, Momo has been hiding in landscapes and urban settings. He is the star in two New York Times best selling books and, most recently, a children’s board book. The series follows Momo in his travels across the US and Canada, exploring popular landmarks and attractions.

Now their photos can be found at Mysterious Galaxy at their event for Find Momo Across Europe on Saturday, February 23rd. Andrew will share slideshow photos and stories of Momo in a vast array of landscapes and locations (some not included in the book).

Mysterious Galaxy

Saturday, February 23, 2019 @ 3:00pm

Event address:

5943 Balboa Ave, Suite 100

San Diego, CA 92111



