How hopeful are you? A look at the ‘Science of Hope’

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Here’s are some interesting questions you probably aren’t often asked: How hopeful are you? How much hope do you have in your life and in your future?

Research shows that hope is the biggest indicator of a person's well-being.

Two Morning Extra guests have made it their mission to not only help people understand the importance of hope, but how to measure it and cultivate it.

Casey Gwinn is the president of the San Diego-based Alliance for Hope and he and Dr. Chan Hellman are co-authors of "Hope Rising: How the Science of Hope Can Change Your Life.”