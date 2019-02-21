LEGO Movie 2 Experience debuts this weekend in Carlsbad

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - LEGOLAND California Resort invites families to go from theater to theme park as it debuts The LEGO Movie 2 Experience at the family theme park in Carlsbad!



Guests can experience movie magic by stepping onto an actual LEGO set as seen in “The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part,” that recently opened nationwide.



Returning heroes Emmet, Lucy, and their LEGO co-stars can be spotted in their hometown of Apocalypseburg in miniature scale and Park guests can meet the characters in person as well.



News 8's Ashley Jacobs takes you inside the new LEGO Movie 2 Experience to show off behind-the-scenes thrills that can be enjoyed by LEGO fans of all ages.



Additionally, visitors can enjoy the LEGO Movie 2 Experience during the Park’s LEGO Movie Days, which kicks off this weekend, Feb. 16-18 and continues Feb. 23-24.

For more information, visit their website.