Like or dislike? Life without social media

Alaska Airlines this week launched daily nonstop service between El Paso and San Diego International Airport.
A federal judge in California ruled Thursday that a twin son of a gay married couple has been an American citizen since birth, handing a defeat to the U.S. government, which had only granted the status to his brother.
The San Diego area's notably wet and frigid winter continued unabated Thursday as the latest in a lengthy series of blustery storms soaked and frosted the region with rain and mountain snow for a second straight day.
More than two-billion users are on Facebook but there are far more who are not. Still, it may seem like a rarity to meet someone who is not on social media.
Isolated showers and mountain snow, snow level down to 2000' - 2,500', will linger through 1 am. The Winter Storm Warning for the mountains will also expire at that time. As the wet weather moves out, the cold / dry air will filter in across San Diego.
A Bay Area state senator has introduced a new bill that would require clergy to report suspected child abuse.
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and representatives from the U.S. Marine Corps signed a memorandum of understanding Thursday to work together on overlapping issues.
A very special little girl reunited Thursday with the people who helped save her life. Two-year-old Emma was rushed to Rady Children’s Hospital last spring when she was having problems with her heart. The people who took her there were members of a team called Children’s Hospital Emergency Transport (also known as CHET).
