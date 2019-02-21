Like or dislike? Life without social media

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — More than two-billion users are on Facebook but there are far more who are not. Still, it may seem like a rarity to meet someone who is not on social media.

Andy Schnydrig from Mission Hills says he’s never had Facebook or any social media in his life.

“I don't need to join the Facebook family,” said Schnydrig.

He admits if he had children he may be on social media. But he doesn’t live under a rock, Schnydrig uses apps for his vacation rental business and knows all about Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, but says he finds social media "silly."

“I don’t have these stresses and I don't have people that I have to unlike or like or unfriend or friend," he said. "That is so remarkable to me; that is so childish as grown-ups we do that.”

There are plenty of people who know what life was like before Facebook, but with life as it is now knowing some people don't use it can be mind-boggling but fascinating.

“I can text and that is good enough for me, or I can phone call, or I can sit down and have a conversation with someone,” said Shnydrig.

Some laugh at the idea of using Facebook to get know people better, but in some cases there’s an ability to build a connection.

News 8’s Abbie Alford spoke to her father who recently joined Facebook.

“I am able to see our pictures that you post on there, I used to watch you do your broadcast on the internet once in a while,” said Jim Alford.

Social media can be used as a powerful tool for instant information, news gathering, and story ideas.

“For me, I like to talk about our lives, my boyfriend and my son's life but I also but I like to bring awareness,” said Holly Raines.

In 2018, she posted about her son’s lemonade stand to raise money, so he could do charitable acts.

So, what about all the connections Shnydrig is missing out on?

“I never had the desire to reach out and find people I haven't been in contact with for 30 years. I think there is a reason I haven't been in contact with them for 30 years," said Schnydrig. “I'm totally content. I don’t miss it and how can you miss something you've never had?”

So maybe we could learn something from Andy... and Ferris Bueller:

“Life moves pretty fast, if you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”