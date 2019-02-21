Just for Adults: Cookies on Tap - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Just for Adults: Cookies on Tap

Posted: Updated:
By Josie Palma, Digital Content Producer
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – It's back! Mike Hess BrewingStone Brewing, and AleSmith Brewing Company partners with Girl Scouts San Diego to raise funds and awareness for Girl Scout leadership programs, financial assistance and Operation Thin Mint.

Mark your calendar for this highly anticipated Cookies on Tap official Girl Scout Cookie and beer pairing weekend.

EVENT INFO
Friday-Sunday, Feb. 22–24, 2019
during each location’s business hours

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.