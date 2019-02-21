Just for Adults: Cookies on Tap

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – It's back! Mike Hess Brewing, Stone Brewing, and AleSmith Brewing Company partners with Girl Scouts San Diego to raise funds and awareness for Girl Scout leadership programs, financial assistance and Operation Thin Mint.

Mark your calendar for this highly anticipated Cookies on Tap official Girl Scout Cookie and beer pairing weekend.

EVENT INFO

Friday-Sunday, Feb. 22–24, 2019

during each location’s business hours