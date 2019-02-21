It's Official: Padres announce Machado’s $300 million, 10-year deal

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres have announced their $300 million, 10-year deal with All-Star infielder Manny Machado, more than two days after the deal was agreed to.

Machado will be introduced Friday at spring training in Peoria, Arizona.

The agreement, the largest for a free agent in big league history, includes an opt-out clause after the 2023 season and $150 million.

It's OFFICIAL! The #Padres have signed Manny Machado to a 10-year contract through the 2028 season. Welcome to San Diego, Manny! https://t.co/zr5ZnD82Sy pic.twitter.com/F8jImsTziD — San Diego Padres (@Padres) February 21, 2019

Machado gets a $20 million signing bonus, payable within 30 days of the deal’s approval by the commissioner’s office, $10 million this season and $30 million in each of the remaining seasons. Machado is a Florida resident, and the signing bonus will not be subject to income tax in California, which has a top rate of 12.3 percent.

Machado has can pick six teams annually he can’t be traded to without his consent. He gets a hotel suite on road trips and has the right to purchase premium tickets at Petco Park.

His deal is the second-largest second in baseball history behind the $325 million, 13-year contract outfielder Giancarlo Stanton agreed to with Miami before the 2015 season.

To make room for Machado on the 40-man roster, the Padres transferred right-hander Dinelson Lamet to the 60-day injured list.

“Manny Machado is a generational talent, and we’re ecstatic that he’s chosen to spend his prime years in a San Diego Padres uniform,” Padres executive chairman Ron Fowler and general partner Peter Seidler said in a joint statement. “This momentous agreement speaks volumes to the direction of our organization, as well as our commitment to bringing a World Series championship to the Friar Faithful and the City of San Diego.”