Beloved Oceanside teacher, Mr. Chewi, battling brain cancer

VISTA (NEWS 8) – Matt Chewiwie teaches stage tech at Mission Vista High School in Oceanside. His students affectionately call him Mr. Chewi.

One day, Matt was in the middle of teaching his class when he had a seizure and collapsed. His students had to jump into action to help him. It was his seven-month wedding anniversary that day, too.

“One of my students ran and got me a bucket, another got a nurse. [They] were on top of it,” said Matt.

After undergoing a CT scan and a MRI at the emergency room, doctors found a large brain tumor. Doctors were able to remove most of the tumor but not all of it. To make matters worse, this past Valentine’s Day doctors found out the tumor was a highly aggressive form of brain cancer.

Matt's wife, Maeve Camplisson said, “We never knew our first year as newlyweds would involve brain surgery, re-learning how to walk, and battling an aggressive form of brain cancer - but we took those vows seriously when we got married - for better or for worse, in good times and in bad, in sickness and in health. I am with him 24/7 - right by his side to help him fight this battle.”

The couple said they are not losing hope. He has been making progress in physical therapy. They said as soon as Matt regains mobility and independence, the cancer fight will start. The couple will return home next week, but they remain uncertain as to what type of cancer treatment Matt will need next.

“They [have] to attack what is left in my head. Not sure what that looks like yet,” he said.

Matt's students have banded together to keep theater class operational in his absence. One of his former students told News 8 Matt is the reason why she went to school.

“I was not one of those people that super-liked school,” said Emily Schmidt.

Matt said he just wants to go back to work and is grateful for all the support.

"He is making kickass progress doing physical therapy," said Camplisson. "I am amazed every day by Matt and the bravery he shows. He is truly one of the kindest, most well-loved members of the community. I’m not just saying that as his wife. He is a wonderful role model for hundreds of students."

A GoFundMe page has been setup to help Matt - Mr. Chewi - beat brain cancer.

“Everybody who has sent me support, it has made all the difference – never been more proud of anything, ever,” said Mr. Chewi.