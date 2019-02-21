SDG&E to begin switching customers to more flexible plans next month

San Diego Gas and Electric announced plans Thursday to move its roughly 750,000 customers to energy plans that incentivize decreased energy use, especially during peak hours.
The latest storm system to hit Southern California brought fresh snow to San Diego mountains Thursday.
Here are some interesting questions you probably aren’t often asked: How hopeful are you? How much hope do you have in your life and in your future?
The San Diego Gulls are helping dogs in need with a new team calendar. The calendar sponsored by Raising Cane’s features 14 Gulls players with Shelter to Soldier service dogs and the calendar is for sale at Gulls games and through the DASH Auctions app.
Mark your calendar for this highly anticipated Cookies on Tap official Girl Scout Cookie and beer pairing weekend– Friday-Sunday, Feb. 22–24, 2019
The discovery of possible military ordnance in a Mira Mesa home prompted the evacuation of a half-dozen residences in the neighborhood while authorities investigated.
The San Diego Padres have announced their $300 million, 10-year deal with All-Star infielder Manny Machado, more than two days after the deal was agreed to.
More rain and snow are expected in San Diego County Thursday, prompting five rural school districts to cancel classes.
A photographer at heart and aspiring storyteller, Andrew Knapp, traveled 6 months in Europe with his border collie, Momo. Now their photos can be found at Mysterious Galaxy at their event for Find Momo Across Europe on Saturday, February 23rd.
Amber Dubois and Chelsea King went missing from San Diego neighborhoods 10 and 9 years ago respectively this month. Their disappearances resulted in massive search efforts and an outpouring of support. While families, friends and complete strangers hoped for their safe returns, tragically neither was found alive. The following clips serve as a reminder of the power of community coming together.
