San Diego, Marine Corps to collaborate on overlapping issues

Alaska Airlines this week launched daily nonstop service between El Paso and San Diego International Airport.
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and representatives from the U.S. Marine Corps signed a memorandum of understanding Thursday to work together on overlapping issues.
The San Diego area's notably wet and frigid winter continued unabated Thursday as the latest in a lengthy series of blustery storms soaked and frosted the region with rain and mountain snow for a second straight day.
A very special little girl reunited Thursday with the people who helped save her life. Two-year-old Emma was rushed to Rady Children’s Hospital last spring when she was having problems with her heart. The people who took her there were members of a team called Children’s Hospital Emergency Transport (also known as CHET).
Matt Chewiwie teaches stage tech at Mission Vista High School in Oceanside. His students affectionately call him Mr. Chewi.
San Diego Gas and Electric announced plans Thursday to move its roughly 750,000 customers to energy plans that incentivize decreased energy use, especially during peak hours.
The latest storm system to hit Southern California brought fresh snow to San Diego mountains Thursday.
Here are some interesting questions you probably aren’t often asked: How hopeful are you? How much hope do you have in your life and in your future?
The San Diego Gulls are helping dogs in need with a new team calendar. The calendar sponsored by Raising Cane’s features 14 Gulls players with Shelter to Soldier service dogs and the calendar is for sale at Gulls games and through the DASH Auctions app.
Mark your calendar for this highly anticipated Cookies on Tap official Girl Scout Cookie and beer pairing weekend– Friday-Sunday, Feb. 22–24, 2019