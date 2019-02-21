Alaska Airlines begins daily nonstop service to El Paso from San Diego

Alaska Airlines planes are shown at a gate area, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Alaska Airlines this week launched daily nonstop service between El Paso and San Diego International Airport.

El Paso has now become the 31st nonstop destination served from San Diego. According to Alaska, it has the most most nonstops from the West Coast, including the most flights to Hawaii.

"We're very pleased to be able to connect two of our West Coast gateway cities – Seattle and San Diego – to such a vibrant Texas city, and further share our low fares and great customer service we're known for,” said Nicholas Haan, director of network planning at Alaska.

From San Diego, El Paso becomes the third nonstop destination to Texas that's served by Alaska, joining Austin and Dallas Love Field.

"We're excited to be able to offer this new route to our customers and strengthen the link between the western Texas and San Diego regions," said Angela Shafer-Payne, San Diego International Airport's COO/Vice President, Operations. "With daily, year-round service, the business and tourism travel opportunities will be abundant."

Alaska Airlines also began service between Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and El Paso this week.