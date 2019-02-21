San Diego based Road Runner Sports launches 3D Fit Drone technology

Isolated showers and mountain snow, snow level down to 2000' - 2,500', will linger through 1 am. The Winter Storm Warning for the mountains will also expire at that time. As the wet weather moves out, the cold / dry air will filter in across San Diego.
A federal judge in California ruled Thursday that a twin son of a gay married couple has been an American citizen since birth, handing a defeat to the U.S. government, which had only granted the status to his brother.
A Bay Area state senator has introduced a new bill that would require clergy to report suspected child abuse.
Alaska Airlines this week launched daily nonstop service between El Paso and San Diego International Airport.
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and representatives from the U.S. Marine Corps signed a memorandum of understanding Thursday to work together on overlapping issues.
The San Diego area's notably wet and frigid winter continued unabated Thursday as the latest in a lengthy series of blustery storms soaked and frosted the region with rain and mountain snow for a second straight day.
A very special little girl reunited Thursday with the people who helped save her life. Two-year-old Emma was rushed to Rady Children’s Hospital last spring when she was having problems with her heart. The people who took her there were members of a team called Children’s Hospital Emergency Transport (also known as CHET).
Matt Chewiwie teaches stage tech at Mission Vista High School in Oceanside. His students affectionately call him Mr. Chewi.