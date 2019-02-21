San Diego based Road Runner Sports launches 3D Fit Drone technology

The 3D Fit Drone shoe-fitting technology at Road Runner Sports captures a three-dimensional scan of customers' feet, recording critical foot measurements to help quickly and easily find perfect-fitting shoes for runners and walkers. (Road Runners Sports)

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – This week, San Diego based Road Runner Sports announced the launch of a 3D Fit Drone.

The fitness shoe retailer said its 3D Fit Drone technology captures an accurate three-dimensional scan of customers' feet in just seven seconds and records six critical foot measurements, including foot size, length, width, arch height, instep and heel width.

"Road Runner Sports has fit more than 2.8 million runners and walkers over the past 10 years," says Mike Gotfredson, Jr., president of Road Runner Sports. "We're committed to banishing bad-fitting shoes and keeping runners, walkers and gym-goers alike comfortable and pain free. That's why we've developed the new 3D Fit Drone as part of the Road Runner Sports Perfect Fit Zone."

Within the “Perfect Fit Zone,” customers will go through a free six-step process which includes:

Meet and Greet: Fit Experts get to know each and every customer with a series of introductory questions to better understand fitness activities and goals, shoe fit likes and dislikes, and any current aches and pains. 3D Fit Drone: Customers step on the 3D foot scanner to generate an accurate three-dimensional scan of their feet, which captures six critical foot measurements, including foot size, length, width, arch height, instep and heel width, along with a map of balance and pressure points. Slow-Motion Video Analysis: Customers then walk or jog on a treadmill for a slow-motion video and biomechanical analysis, measuring foot flexibility, gait and stride. Results Review: Fit Experts guide customers through their results and customize a plan that will help customers achieve a better, stronger, more comfortable run or walk. Custom Insole Fitting: Customers are then molded for custom insoles to create the ultimate comfort and support for their feet. Try On: Fit Experts guide customers through the try-on experience, sharing shoe and sock recommendations to help find their perfect fit in under 10 minutes.

The 3D technology is now available at all 40 Road Runner Sports stores across the country.