San Diego based Road Runner Sports launches 3D Fit Drone technol - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego based Road Runner Sports launches 3D Fit Drone technology

Posted: Updated:
By Paco Ramos, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The 3D Fit Drone shoe-fitting technology at Road Runner Sports captures a three-dimensional scan of customers' feet, recording critical foot measurements to help quickly and easily find perfect-fitting shoes for runners and walkers. (Road Runners Sports) The 3D Fit Drone shoe-fitting technology at Road Runner Sports captures a three-dimensional scan of customers' feet, recording critical foot measurements to help quickly and easily find perfect-fitting shoes for runners and walkers. (Road Runners Sports)

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – This week, San Diego based Road Runner Sports announced the launch of a 3D Fit Drone.

The fitness shoe retailer said its 3D Fit Drone technology captures an accurate three-dimensional scan of customers' feet in just seven seconds and records six critical foot measurements, including foot size, length, width, arch height, instep and heel width.

"Road Runner Sports has fit more than 2.8 million runners and walkers over the past 10 years," says Mike Gotfredson, Jr., president of Road Runner Sports. "We're committed to banishing bad-fitting shoes and keeping runners, walkers and gym-goers alike comfortable and pain free. That's why we've developed the new 3D Fit Drone as part of the Road Runner Sports Perfect Fit Zone."

Within the “Perfect Fit Zone,” customers will go through a free six-step process which includes:

  1. Meet and Greet: Fit Experts get to know each and every customer with a series of introductory questions to better understand fitness activities and goals, shoe fit likes and dislikes, and any current aches and pains.
  2. 3D Fit Drone: Customers step on the 3D foot scanner to generate an accurate three-dimensional scan of their feet, which captures six critical foot measurements, including foot size, length, width, arch height, instep and heel width, along with a map of balance and pressure points.
  3. Slow-Motion Video Analysis: Customers then walk or jog on a treadmill for a slow-motion video and biomechanical analysis, measuring foot flexibility, gait and stride.
  4. Results Review: Fit Experts guide customers through their results and customize a plan that will help customers achieve a better, stronger, more comfortable run or walk.
  5. Custom Insole Fitting: Customers are then molded for custom insoles to create the ultimate comfort and support for their feet.
  6. Try On: Fit Experts guide customers through the try-on experience, sharing shoe and sock recommendations to help find their perfect fit in under 10 minutes.

The 3D technology is now available at all 40 Road Runner Sports stores across the country.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Education signing day celebrates student academic success

    Education signing day celebrates student academic success

    Friday, February 22 2019 1:51 AM EST2019-02-22 06:51:44 GMT

    From the Super Bowl to March Madness, the spotlight always seems to shine on American athletes.

     

    From the Super Bowl to March Madness, the spotlight always seems to shine on American athletes.

     

  • Cold air and sunshine return as storm system exits

    Cold air and sunshine return as storm system exits

    Friday, February 22 2019 1:51 AM EST2019-02-22 06:51:24 GMT

    Isolated showers and mountain snow, snow level down to 2000' - 2,500', will linger through 1 am. The Winter Storm Warning for the mountains will also expire at that time. As the wet weather moves out, the cold / dry air will filter in across San Diego. 

     

    Isolated showers and mountain snow, snow level down to 2000' - 2,500', will linger through 1 am. The Winter Storm Warning for the mountains will also expire at that time. As the wet weather moves out, the cold / dry air will filter in across San Diego. 

     

  • Judge grants citizenship to twin son of gay couple

    Judge grants citizenship to twin son of gay couple

    Friday, February 22 2019 1:43 AM EST2019-02-22 06:43:51 GMT
    FILE - In the Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018 file photo, Elad Dvash-Banks, left, and his partner, Andrew, pose for photos with their twin sons, Ethan, center right, and Aiden in their apartment in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)FILE - In the Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018 file photo, Elad Dvash-Banks, left, and his partner, Andrew, pose for photos with their twin sons, Ethan, center right, and Aiden in their apartment in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
    FILE - In the Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018 file photo, Elad Dvash-Banks, left, and his partner, Andrew, pose for photos with their twin sons, Ethan, center right, and Aiden in their apartment in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)FILE - In the Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018 file photo, Elad Dvash-Banks, left, and his partner, Andrew, pose for photos with their twin sons, Ethan, center right, and Aiden in their apartment in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

    A federal judge in California ruled Thursday that a twin son of a gay married couple has been an American citizen since birth, handing a defeat to the U.S. government, which had only granted the status to his brother.

     

    A federal judge in California ruled Thursday that a twin son of a gay married couple has been an American citizen since birth, handing a defeat to the U.S. government, which had only granted the status to his brother.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.