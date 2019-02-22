Education signing day celebrates student academic success - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Education signing day celebrates student academic success

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - From the Super Bowl to March Madness, the spotlight always seems to shine on American athletes.

But what if wone day, the crowd went crazy for academics?

In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff went to San Diego Miramar College for Education Signing Day.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.