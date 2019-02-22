Snow and ice on freeway prompts closure of I-8 in Alpine

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Snow and icy conditions following a winter storm prompts the closure of a portion of Interstate 8 in Alpine Friday morning.

According to Caltrans, the eastbound side of I-8 at East Willows Road was shut down due to dangerous road conditions. The California Highway Patrol said traffic was being diverted from East Willows Road to West Willows Road.

All lanes of westbound I-8 at In-Ko-Pah were also shut down due to icy conditions on the roadway. Traffic is being diverted at Imperial Highway, CHP said.

