Snow and ice on freeway prompts closure of I-8 in Alpine

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Snow and icy conditions following a winter storm prompts the closure of a portion of Interstate 8 in Alpine Friday morning.
According to Caltrans, the eastbound side of I-8 at East Willows Road was shut down due to dangerous road conditions. The California Highway Patrol said traffic was being diverted from East Willows Road to West Willows Road.
All lanes of westbound I-8 at In-Ko-Pah were also shut down due to icy conditions on the roadway. Traffic is being diverted at Imperial Highway, CHP said.
UPDATE: EB I-8 at East Willows Rd, all lanes closed due to snow and ice.#SDCaltransAlert #Imperialvalley— Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) February 22, 2019
The San Diego area's notably wet and frigid winter continued unabated Thursday as the latest in a lengthy series of blustery storms soaked and frosted the region with rain and mountain snow for a second straight day.
Isolated showers and mountain snow, snow level down to 2000' - 2,500', will linger through 1 am. The Winter Storm Warning for the mountains will also expire at that time. As the wet weather moves out, the cold / dry air will filter in across San Diego.
