Freezing temps across San Diego County prompts school closures

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A cold air mass lingering over San Diego County Friday morning prompted the National Weather Service to issue a freeze warning for inland valley areas, as five rural school districts remain closed because of icy road conditions.

Due to inclement weather campuses in the following school districts were closed Thursday and will remain closed Friday, according to the county Office of Education.

Julian Union School District

Julian Union High School District

Mountain Empire Unified School District

Spencer Valley School District

Warner Springs School District

The freeze warning covers parts of the inland valleys -- including El Cajon, Escondido, La Mesa, Poway, San Marcos and Santee -- and was expected to expire at 9 a.m. Friday. Until then, meteorologists warned that extended exposure to the cold can cause hypothermia.



Temperatures in those areas could drop to the upper 20s Friday morning, forecasters said.



The freeze warning signifies sub-freezing temperatures that will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and could harm outdoor pets and livestock.



NWS officials warned that roads could also be icy in spots.



As of 9 p.m. Thursday, a low-pressure storm system had dropped 14 inches of snow above 5,700 feet on Palomar Mountain over the past two days. In Julian, 9 inches of snow had fallen as of 2 p.m. Thursday.



Officials from Caltrans District 11 remind motorists who are attempting to get into the mountain communities to bring chains.

Chains or no chains? Caltrans https://t.co/ryOtbbVqK1 will let you know if chains are required or if there are snow plows on the road. Note: Weather conditions can change quickly. Chains may not have been required when you left your home but could be required at any time. pic.twitter.com/WjyaiWt3hd — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) February 21, 2019

