Alpine’s Lions Tigers & Bears frolic in the San Diego snow

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The animals woke up to another snowy morning in San Diego Friday at Lions, Tigers & Bears in Alpine.

Lions Tigers & Bears is an animal sanctuary for rescued big cats and exotic animals in beautiful San Diego County. The sanctuary offers a natural habitat for more than 60 animals who have been neglected across the country.

The ranch provides a peaceful refuge for the animals to live with dignity in a safe, nurturing environment, where they can run, play, swim and enjoy the snow!

Due to dangerous road conditions, Lions Tigers & Bears had to cancel visits to the sanctuary Friday, but expect to re-open for visits Saturday.

You can donate to Lions, Tigers and Bears through their website.

Rescued Grizzly Bear Albert in the snow at Lions Tigers & Bears

Rescued White Lion Louie roars in snow at Lions Tigers & Bears

Rescued Lion Arusha in snow at Lions Tigers & Bears

Rescued Himalayan Bear Baloo explores snow at Lions Tigers & Bears

Rescued Tiger cub Moka in snow at Lions Tigers & Bears

Rescued white Tiger Nola in snow at Lions Tigers & Bears

Rescued White Lion Louie explores the snow at Lions Tigers & Bears