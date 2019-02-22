Soar with dragons with iFly's new experience in Oceanside

Chula Vista Police responded to a report of a missing person around 7:40am on Friday. The missing person's name is David Ennis and is described as a 90-year-old white male, 6-feet tall, clean shaven with balding gray hair.
DreamWorks Animation and iFLY in Oceanside teamed up to create a “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” virtual reality experience, exclusively for iFLY.
The animals woke up to another snowy morning in San Diego Friday at Lions, Tigers & Bears in Alpine.
A Bay Area state senator has introduced a new bill that would require clergy to report suspected child abuse.
Matt Chewiwie teaches stage tech at Mission Vista High School in Oceanside. His students affectionately call him Mr. Chewi.
Snow and icy conditions following a winter storm prompts the closure of a portion of Interstate 8 in Alpine Friday morning.
Temperatures well below average Friday. Skies begin to clear as the storm system moves out of the area.
A California couple who shackled some of their 13 children to beds and starved them pleaded guilty Friday to torture and other abuse in a case dubbed a "house of horrors."
After adding Manny Machado, the San Diego Padres didn't shoot down the notion that another big news conference could be ahead.