Soar with dragons with iFly's new experience in Oceanside

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - DreamWorks Animation and iFLY in Oceanside teamed up to create a “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” virtual reality experience, exclusively for iFLY.

The latest in VR advances combines with patented wind tunnel technology to provide a flying experience like no other.

From DreamWorks Animation comes a surprising tale about growing up, finding the courage to face the unknown, and how nothing can ever train you to let go. What began as an unlikely friendship between an adolescent Viking and a fearsome Night Fury dragon has become an epic adventure spanning their lives.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs has more on how you can float atop a rush of air and experience the movie in a whole new way atop a dragon, while wearing their state-of-the-art VR helmet and headset.

