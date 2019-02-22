Man suspected of strangling 4-year-old girl taken into custody in Mid-City area

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A 4-year-old girl was taken to Children's Hospital with major trauma around 11:45 a.m. after a man allegedly tried to strangle her.

It happened in the 4300 block of 50th Street of Colina Del Sol in the Mid-City area.

According to San Diego Police the 4-year-old's father was dropping her off to visit her grandmother. The suspect, unknown to the victim, appeared and started to strangle her for approximately 30 seconds at which time the girl's father got out of his car and fought the attacker off, according to San Diego Police.

The suspect sustained wounds to his face.

Police took the suspect into custody while using a restraining tool. There was no immediate explanation from police why the alleged attack occurred.

This is a developing story. Tune in to News 8 as new information is made available.