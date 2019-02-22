Miralani Makers' District celebrates Chocolate Walkabout

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The Miralani Makers’ District is a destination you can’t pass up when in San Diego.

On the last Saturday of every month, the Miralani Makers' District celebrates with a Walkabout where all the makers (of craft beverages and food in the neighborhood) create a beverage or food featuring a delicious ingredient. This month's ingredient is chocolate!

Don't miss out on this delicious event.

EVENT INFO:

Walkabout featuring Chocolate

Saturday, February 23

12 PM – 8 PM

Miralani Makers' District

8665-8680 Miralani Drive, San Diego, California 92126

Craft Beverage Producers:

www.serpentinecider.com

www.lostcausemead.com

www.goodseedfood.com