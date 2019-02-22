Miralani Makers' District celebrates Chocolate Walkabout - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Miralani Makers' District celebrates Chocolate Walkabout

By Josie Palma, Digital Content Producer
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The Miralani Makers’ District is a destination you can’t pass up when in San Diego.

On the last Saturday of every month, the Miralani Makers' District celebrates with a Walkabout where all the makers (of craft beverages and food in the neighborhood) create a beverage or food featuring a delicious ingredient. This month's ingredient is chocolate! 

Don't miss out on this delicious event. 

EVENT INFO:
Walkabout featuring Chocolate
Saturday, February 23
12 PM – 8 PM

Miralani Makers' District
8665-8680 Miralani Drive, San Diego, California 92126

Craft Beverage Producers:
www.serpentinecider.com
www.lostcausemead.com
www.goodseedfood.com 

