AG Becerra, Lorena Gonzalez announce bill to buff state's economic policing

The RB High School student is speaking out about an anti-gay emoji going viral on social media. Courtney Stivers-Spitz noticed the emoji on Instagram and decided to take a stand.
A 4-year-old girl was taken to Children's Hospital with major trauma around 11:45 a.m. after a man allegedly tried to strangle her.
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, Friday announced legislation to help the state combat "underground economic crimes" like human trafficking and illegal pharmaceutical schemes.
The Miralani Makers’ District is a destination you can’t pass up when in San Diego.
A pair of San Diego area legislators on Friday announced a bill to ban the sale of guns and ammunition at gun shows held at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
Chula Vista Police responded to a report of a missing person around 7:40am on Friday. The missing person's name is David Ennis and is described as a 90-year-old white male, 6-feet tall, clean shaven with balding gray hair.
DreamWorks Animation and iFLY in Oceanside teamed up to create a “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” virtual reality experience, exclusively for iFLY.
The animals woke up to another snowy morning in San Diego Friday at Lions, Tigers & Bears in Alpine.
A Bay Area state senator has introduced a new bill that would require clergy to report suspected child abuse.
Matt Chewiwie teaches stage tech at Mission Vista High School in Oceanside. His students affectionately call him Mr. Chewi.