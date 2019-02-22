Oceanside Marine reunited with Iraq puppy

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Marine Sergeant Miranda Perry and the puppy she saved while on deployment in Iraq were reunited Friday after months of being apart thanks to SPCA International.

Sergeant Perry was serving in Iraq when she found a little stray that would have otherwise died if it had not been for her big heart.

“She was obviously was not being cared for and did not have a mom around,” she said.

Over the course of two months, Sergeant Perry and her new friend, Faya, did everything together.

“If I was working on the computer, I would zip her in my sweater. She was everywhere with me. I was not just going to leave her there. Getting her here was such a process, but it is awesome to finally have her home. I am excited,” Sgt. Perry added.

Members of the U.S. Military stationed all over the world befriend local animals during deployments that become their companions, but they are often forced to leave them behind. The SPCA International program, known as Operation Baghdad Pups, was founded in 2008 with the mission to rescue and reunite pets with patriots at home.

“I think she more so took care of me. [She] helped me feel loved when I was overseas,” said Sgt. Perry.

Since its launched, SPCA International has rescued more than 850 animals.

“She was really all I had to love and take care of out there besides my job. It is nice to give back to her what she gave to me,” said Sgt. Perry.

Sgt. Perry and Faya now call Oceanside home with another dog she recently, locally adopted.