Oceanside Marine reunited with Iraq puppy

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Marine Sergeant Miranda Perry and the puppy she saved while on deployment in Iraq were reunited Friday after months of being apart thanks to SPCA International.
Sergeant Perry was serving in Iraq when she found a little stray that would have otherwise died if it had not been for her big heart.
“She was obviously was not being cared for and did not have a mom around,” she said.
Over the course of two months, Sergeant Perry and her new friend, Faya, did everything together.
“If I was working on the computer, I would zip her in my sweater. She was everywhere with me. I was not just going to leave her there. Getting her here was such a process, but it is awesome to finally have her home. I am excited,” Sgt. Perry added.
Members of the U.S. Military stationed all over the world befriend local animals during deployments that become their companions, but they are often forced to leave them behind. The SPCA International program, known as Operation Baghdad Pups, was founded in 2008 with the mission to rescue and reunite pets with patriots at home.
“I think she more so took care of me. [She] helped me feel loved when I was overseas,” said Sgt. Perry.
Since its launched, SPCA International has rescued more than 850 animals.
“She was really all I had to love and take care of out there besides my job. It is nice to give back to her what she gave to me,” said Sgt. Perry.
Sgt. Perry and Faya now call Oceanside home with another dog she recently, locally adopted.
If you look East, you can see the fresh dusting of snow on our local mountains thanks to this week's storm, and on Friday, Interstate 8 was closed for several hours Friday was crews worked to de-ice the road.
While some animals enjoy the cold temperatures and occasional snow, others do not. The San Diego Zoo makes sure all of the animals in its care that need to stay warm are kept nice and cozy. News 8's photojournalist Brian White shows us how they make it happen.
In Otay Mesa, it’s the first week of construction of a steel wall for the secondary border barrier separating the United States from Mexico.
If you are looking for a splash of color, head to Borrego Springs to check-out the post-rain wild flower bloom. Experts said the recent weather has allowed plants to grow larger and created an unusual winter bloom. News 8's photojournalist Vello Vannak has the story.
A 4-year-old girl was taken to Children's Hospital with major trauma around 11:45 a.m. after a man allegedly tried to strangle her.
The RB High School student is speaking out about an anti-gay emoji going viral on social media. Courtney Stivers-Spitz noticed the emoji on Instagram and decided to take a stand.
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, Friday announced legislation to help the state combat "underground economic crimes" like human trafficking and illegal pharmaceutical schemes.
The Miralani Makers’ District is a destination you can’t pass up when in San Diego.
