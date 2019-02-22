"Disney's Aladdin" soars magically into San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The hit Broadway musical, "Disney’s Aladdin” has soared into San Diego for a magic carpet ride.

In Friday’s Zevely Zone video report, Jeff went to the Civic Theater to see if wishes really do come true.

While at the theater, Jeff met Lissa deGuzman, who plays Jasmine. She showed Jeff how she warms up her voice before going on stage.

Meredith Scott is the wardrobe supervisor for the show and gave Jeff the inside secret on how she manages a whopping 300 costume collection.

Rub the lamp hard enough and you will get Clinton Greenspan, who plays the eccentric and crowd-pleasing genie.

The hit show, which is a feast for the eyes, has won 20 Tony Awards. “Disney’s Aladdin” will run at the Civic Theater until March 3, 2019. Click here for ticket information.