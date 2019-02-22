Advice from CHP if you are heading to the snow - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Advice from CHP if you are heading to the snow

Posted: Updated:
By Monique Griego, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - If you look East towards the horizon, you can see the fresh dusting of snow on our local mountains, thanks to the substantial storm system that blew through San Diego County. 

New snow means thousands of San Diegans will make their way up to get a piece of the winter action this weekend.

California Highway patrol officers have some tips for drivers heading to the mountains:

  • Make sure your vehicle is prepared for the snowy conditions (check tires, lights, gauges, etc...)
  • Have snow chains with you if a warning is in effect.
  • Check road conditions ahead of time. You can check road conditions: www.dot.ca.gov/cgi-bin/roads.cgi
  • Always have a full tank of gas, water and snacks in case of long waits
  • Know your vehicle's limits.
  • Leave early for your destination - before the crowds.

RELATED COVERAGE

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.