Advice from CHP if you are heading to the snow

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - If you look East towards the horizon, you can see the fresh dusting of snow on our local mountains, thanks to the substantial storm system that blew through San Diego County.

New snow means thousands of San Diegans will make their way up to get a piece of the winter action this weekend.

California Highway patrol officers have some tips for drivers heading to the mountains:

Make sure your vehicle is prepared for the snowy conditions (check tires, lights, gauges, etc...)

Have snow chains with you if a warning is in effect.

Check road conditions ahead of time. You can check road conditions: www.dot.ca.gov/cgi-bin/roads.cgi

Always have a full tank of gas, water and snacks in case of long waits

Know your vehicle's limits.

Leave early for your destination - before the crowds.

RELATED COVERAGE