Frost advisory issued for parts of San Diego County

By CBS News 8 Team
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The National Weather Service on has issued a frost advisory from 10 p.m., Friday to 9 a.m., Saturday for the inland valleys of San Diego.

Temperatures are expected to drop as low as 30 to 37 degrees in areas like Escondido, Valley Center and Ramona.

Residents in areas within the frost advisory should take precaution in protecting plants and animals from the freezing temperatures.

