Frost advisory issued for parts of San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The National Weather Service on has issued a frost advisory from 10 p.m., Friday to 9 a.m., Saturday for the inland valleys of San Diego.

Temperatures are expected to drop as low as 30 to 37 degrees in areas like Escondido, Valley Center and Ramona.

Residents in areas within the frost advisory should take precaution in protecting plants and animals from the freezing temperatures.

A cold night again tonight! Frost will impact the Inland Empire, especially along and east of I-215 and south of I-10. Frost will also develop over the inland valleys of #SanDiego County. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/4jUT3sfNni — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 23, 2019

The SoCal mountains haven't looked this white in quite a few years! #cawx pic.twitter.com/0dYBAq561O — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 22, 2019

