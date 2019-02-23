Search for shooter and answers one week after Kearny Mesa shooting

A pothole here. A pothole there. The City of San Diego says it has seen a spike in reports of potholes due to recent winter storms.
One week ago as diners packed restaurants in a Kearny Mesa a shooting broke out in the parking lot of a strip mall on Convoy Street.
The National Weather Service on has issued a frost advisory from 10 p.m., Friday to 9 a.m., Saturday for the inland valleys of San Diego.
If you look East towards the horizon, you can see the fresh dusting of snow on our local mountains, thanks to the substantial storm system that blew through San Diego County.
In Otay Mesa, it’s the first week of construction of a steel wall for the secondary border barrier separating the United States from Mexico.
While some animals enjoy the cold temperatures and occasional snow, others do not. The San Diego Zoo makes sure all of the animals in its care that need to stay warm are kept nice and cozy. News 8's photojournalist Brian White shows us how they make it happen.
If you are looking for a splash of color, head to Borrego Springs to check-out the post-rain wild flower bloom. Experts said the recent weather has allowed plants to grow larger and created an unusual winter bloom. News 8's photojournalist Vello Vannak has the story.
A 4-year-old girl was taken to Children's Hospital with major trauma around 11:45 a.m. after a man allegedly tried to strangle her.
Marine Sergeant Miranda Perry and the puppy she saved while on deployment in Iraq were reunited Friday after months of being apart thanks to SPCA International.