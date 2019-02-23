Search for shooter and answers one week after Kearny Mesa shooting

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – One week ago as diners packed restaurants in a Kearny Mesa a shooting broke out in the parking lot of a strip mall on Convoy Street.

According to police, two men got into an argument when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other several times.

The victim is reportedly in stable condition, but the suspect or suspects ran off into the night.

One week later, many diners were out again along the same strip mall – most unfazed about the incident that had happen just one week ago. Some did tell News 8 they would take precautions, while another told News 8 he would avoid the area.

Kevin Lee is with the Korean-American Association of San Diego. He said the community is anxious to get some answers in what he calls a disturbing case.

A motive for the shooting is still not clear.

On Friday, some California State University San Marcos students made their way to Kearny Mesa from North County. They told News 8 they have started to take some precautions.

“I am definitely going to start looking around. We ill educate ourselves because of what happened,” said one the students.

Giustav Yosinao told News 8 that it may be time to find somewhere else to hang out. “It shocks me. As someone who comes around here a lot, it is definitely and rea that I will try to avoid.”

The suspects ran southbound on Convoy Street. The shooter was described as an Asian man in his late 20s, 5 feet 6 inches tall with a thin to medium build, Tansey said. He was wearing a black ski cap, black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black slippers.

Police are looking for another person of interest who was described as an Asian male who was wearing a white hoodie.

The two were seen getting into a white Acura that is possibly missing its front license plate.

SDPD Gang detectives are investigating.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident was asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

