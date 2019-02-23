15-hour dance marathon at SDSU for Rady Children's

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Hundreds of San Diego State students are dancing the night away Friday as part of a 15-hour dance marathon which will end Saturday morning.

Dance Marathon SDSU’s goal is to raise $321,000 for children illnesses and cancer at Rady Children’s Hospital. The event is possible thanks to the philanthropic student run group, Children’s Miracle Network – which has marathons throughout the nation at universities

“Students across SDSU you wouldn’t think would want to be here on a Friday night [are] coming together to stay up for 15-hours just so a kid at Rady’s can live a happier, healthy life. [It is] unreal,” said Jenna Snyder, Dance Marathon SDSU spokeswoman.

One of those kids Snyder is referring to is eight-year-old Gideon Robinson, from the Adventures of Iron Gideon Facebook page. On Saturday, Gideon will take his last chemotherapy pill after having fought leukemia for 1,195 days.

“It will be nice because then I will be growing faster. I will be getting taller, taller,” he said.

Gideon has also inspired other children who are battling other disease. His words of encouragement to them is that “they are going to be fine, and they are going to be happy.”

Gideon’s mother said he is the family warrior and Rady is their savior.

“If we did not have these moments we would be wallowing in our guilt and sadness. That is now the way to get through cancer – especially kids,” she said.

If Dance Marathon SDSU reaches its goal, that would mean $800,000 would have been raised over five years for Rady Children’s Hospital.

If you wish to donate, click here – you still have time!