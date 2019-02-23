15-hour dance marathon at SDSU for Rady Children's

A pothole here. A pothole there. The City of San Diego says it has seen a spike in reports of potholes due to recent winter storms.
Hundreds of San Diego State students are dancing the night away Friday as part of a 15-hour dance marathon which will end Saturday morning.
Skies across San Diego County are mostly clear and will stay that way through the early Saturday. This will result in another night of tumbling temps into early Saturday morning.
The owner of an Ocean Beach sandwich shop is sharing surveillance video of a man he says stole the employees tip jar.
One week ago as diners packed restaurants in a Kearny Mesa a shooting broke out in the parking lot of a strip mall on Convoy Street.
The National Weather Service on has issued a frost advisory from 10 p.m., Friday to 9 a.m., Saturday for the inland valleys of San Diego.
If you look East towards the horizon, you can see the fresh dusting of snow on our local mountains, thanks to the substantial storm system that blew through San Diego County.
In Otay Mesa, it’s the first week of construction of a steel wall for the secondary border barrier separating the United States from Mexico.
While some animals enjoy the cold temperatures and occasional snow, others do not. The San Diego Zoo makes sure all of the animals in its care that need to stay warm are kept nice and cozy. News 8's photojournalist Brian White shows us how they make it happen.