Ocean Beach: Man steals tip jar at Subway shop

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The owner of an Ocean Beach sandwich shop is sharing surveillance video of a man he says stole the employees tip jar.

Maziar Boushehry says the theft happened this week at the Subway at 1916 Cable street in Ocean Beach.

The owner say while an employee was making the man’s sandwich he ordered, he’s seen on camera take the tip jar and then paying for the sandwich with the money.

Boushehry says it’s not about the small amount of money in the jar but the principal, “When somebody's working for the money and somebody comes and takes it from her that's pretty sad for us.”

The owner hopes someone will watch the video and recognize the man and encourages him to give the money back.