Humane Society’s Walk for Animals is huge success

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Thousands of San Diegans came out on Saturday for the Humane Society’s Walk for Animals.

The event was a fundraiser for the San Diego Humane Society to help with care for nearly 50,000 animals who will be in need this year alone.

The walk included a pancake breakfast, 2-mile walk along with fun-filled activities for dogs and multiple vendor booths.

The 2019 event had over 1,500 walkers and raised over $100,000 for the Humane Society.

Today’s #WalkForAnimals was a great success! This fantastic, fun-filled event raised more than $100,000 for San Diego Humane Society, and about 1,500 people participated in the walk. Thank you all who came out! pic.twitter.com/dJ4Gxt5qsv — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) February 23, 2019

Photos courtesy of the San Diego Humane Society





