Humane Society’s Walk for Animals is huge success

By Jarrett Wright, Digital Content Producer
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Thousands of San Diegans came out on Saturday for the Humane Society’s Walk for Animals.

The event was a fundraiser for the San Diego Humane Society to help with care for nearly 50,000 animals who will be in need this year alone. 

The walk included a pancake breakfast, 2-mile walk along with fun-filled activities for dogs and multiple vendor booths. 

The 2019 event had over 1,500 walkers and raised over $100,000 for the Humane Society. 

