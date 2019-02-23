Gas leak prompts evacuations and street closures in downtown

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A gas line break in downtown prompted area businesses to evacuate for hours.

The gas line break was reported around 1 p.m. and was near located near Fifth Avenue and E Street. Officials on scene say the break happened in a 2 inch underground pipe. The break caused gas to blow into the air.

Officials closed E Street from 4th Avenue to Sixth Avenue and 5th Avenue between Broadway and F Street for more than two hours.

SDG&E told News 8 that a crew punctured a gas bubble while they were looking for the source of the leak. They went on to say that gas had the potential to travel underground so they evacuated businesses as a precaution.