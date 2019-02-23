Gas leak prompts evacuations and street closures in downtown - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Gas leak prompts evacuations and street closures in downtown

Posted: Updated:
By Jarrett Wright, Digital Content Producer
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A gas line break in downtown prompted area businesses to evacuate for hours. 

The gas line break was reported around 1 p.m. and was near located near Fifth Avenue and E Street. Officials on scene say the break happened in a 2 inch underground pipe. The break caused gas to blow into the air. 

Officials closed E Street from 4th Avenue to Sixth Avenue and 5th Avenue between Broadway and F Street for more than two hours.

SDG&E told News 8 that a crew punctured a gas bubble while they were looking for the source of the leak. They went on to say that gas had the potential to travel underground so they evacuated businesses as a precaution. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.