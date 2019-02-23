Motorists still at risk as hundreds head to the mountains

More than $100,000 was raised on Saturday to help the San Diego Humane Society tend to the record number of animals now in their care.
Roadways blanketed by heavy snowfall have reopened in the mountains east of San Diego, but with chain restrictions in place for the highway heading up to Palomar Mountain from Route 76.
Dozens of people gathered together in Chicano Park on Saturday to honor the four people who lost their lives when a truck flew off the bridge and hit the crowd below.
One week ago as diners packed restaurants in a Kearny Mesa a shooting broke out in the parking lot of a strip mall on Convoy Street.
Skies across San Diego County are mostly clear and will stay that way through the early Saturday. This will result in another night of tumbling temps into early Saturday morning.
The first phase of the city of San Diego's ordinance banning polystyrene foam and single-use plastics will go into effect on Saturday.
A pothole here. A pothole there. The City of San Diego says it has seen a spike in reports of potholes due to recent winter storms.
Hundreds of San Diego State students are dancing the night away Friday as part of a 15-hour dance marathon which will end Saturday morning.