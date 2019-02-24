Armed man in Alpine arrested on suspicion of murder

ALPINE (CNS) - A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the shooting death of a woman in a residential neighborhood in Alpine, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday.



The suspect has been identified as Paul Paraschak, said Lt. Rich Williams of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.



The shooting was reported at 2:12 p.m. Saturday in the area of Victoria Drive and England Place, Williams said.



"Callers reported hearing shots fired and seeing a man with a gun walking in the area," he said. "Deputies responded and quickly located a (suspect) matching the description of the armed suspect.



"The man was detained without incident and found to be armed with two handguns," he said.



Deputies also located a gravely injured woman near a vehicle parked in the 2800 block of Victoria Drive. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.



Paraschak was arrested on suspicion murder and booked into the San Diego Central Jail, where he was being held without bail, Williams said.



The sheriff's Homicide Unit asked anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at (858) 285-6330 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580- 8477.

News release on @SDSheriff Homicide investigation in @SDSOAlpine. Victoria Drive between Starbright Lane and England Place is closed, but residents with I.D. will be escorted to or from their home by deputies. There is no danger to the public. Thank you for your cooperation. pic.twitter.com/y5L3HMgeI1 — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) February 24, 2019

