California man cleared after 40 years in prison gets $21M

President Donald Trump is pledging to expand opportunity for Americans of every race, religion and creed as he commemorates Black History Month
Disputes over President Donald Trump's border wall and California's bullet train are intensifying the feud between the White House and the nation's most populous state
President Donald Trump is declaring that he will prevail over a multistate lawsuit challenging his emergency declaration to pay for a U.S.-Mexico border wall
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders says he's running for president in 2020: 'Our campaign is about transforming our country'
Protesters are gathering in cities around the country to decry President Donald Trump's declaration of a national emergency to fund his planned U.S.-Mexico border wall
Protesters are gathering in cities around the country to decry President Donald Trump's declaration of a national emergency to fund his planned U.S.-Mexico border wall
Protesters are gathering in cities around the country to decry President Donald Trump's declaration of a national emergency to fund his planned U.S.-Mexico border wall
Democratic presidential candidates are courting voters in states with influential early roles in the 2020 primary as the busy pace of campaigning over the holiday weekend shows that the contest to challenge President Donald Trump is fully underway
Officials say one person was killed and four police officers wounded after a gunman opened fire in an industrial park in Aurora, Illinois
President Donald Trump's declaration of a national emergency to build the wall ends one political problem for the White House and its allies on Capitol Hill, but launches another.