Abandoned building catches fire in Middletown area of San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Crews responded to the scene of a building fire on Sunday morning, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

A call came in around 8 a.m. reporting a fire in the 2700 block of Kettner Boulevard in the Middletown neighborhood, according to authorities

The location of the fire was determined to be an abandoned commercial building that used to house a rental car business.

The fire was knocked down after about 30 minutes, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.

Authorities said there were transients living in the building and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported, but there was $75,000 in damages done.

