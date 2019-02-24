Woman suffers fractured back following hit-and-run in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 59-year-old woman suffered a fractured back when she was struck by a hit-and-run motorist in the Clairemont Mesa West community of San Diego, a police officer said Sunday.
The woman was crossing westbound in the south crosswalk when she was hit a little before 6:25 p.m. Saturday by a vehicle that had been going westbound on Derrick Drive and made a left turn to southbound Genesee Avenue, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.
Police had no description of the vehicle or the motorist. Paramedics rushed the woman to an area hospital with a fractured back, Heims said.
Anyone who saw the crash was asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580- 8477.
Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week’s fugitive is: Jonathan Chacon
A 59-year-old woman suffered a fractured back when she was struck by a hit-and-run motorist in the Clairemont Mesa West community of San Diego, a police officer said Sunday.
Mild temperatures and sunny skies in San Diego are expected to start the week, according to the National Weather Service.
Crews responded to the scene of a building fire on Sunday morning, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
The San Diego Fleet will play host to the San Antonio Commanders on Sunday at SDCCU Stadium in the second meeting between the Alliance of American Football teams in three weeks.
Dozens of people gathered together in Chicano Park on Saturday to honor the four people who lost their lives when a truck flew off the bridge and hit the crowd below.
A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the shooting death of a woman in a residential neighborhood in Alpine, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday.