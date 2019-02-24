Fugitive wanted in San Diego for robbery may have fled to Mexico

Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego.

This week’s fugitive is:



Jonathan Chacon

DOB: 09/08/1987 (31)

Description: Hispanic male

5’8” tall, 143 lbs.

Black hair, brown eyes

Below is a picture of this week’s fugitive and details about why he is wanted:

Jonathan Chacon is wanted by the San Diego Fugitive Task Force for an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest for robbery (no bail). Chacon has a previous conviction for robbery. It is unknown what area Chacon is frequenting in San Diego County and he may have fled to Mexico.

If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.