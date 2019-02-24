Fugitive wanted in San Diego for robbery may have fled to Mexico

Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego.
This week’s fugitive is:
Jonathan Chacon
DOB: 09/08/1987 (31)
Description: Hispanic male
5’8” tall, 143 lbs.
Black hair, brown eyes
Below is a picture of this week’s fugitive and details about why he is wanted:
Jonathan Chacon is wanted by the San Diego Fugitive Task Force for an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest for robbery (no bail). Chacon has a previous conviction for robbery. It is unknown what area Chacon is frequenting in San Diego County and he may have fled to Mexico.
If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.
More than two-billion users are on Facebook but there are far more who are not. Still, it may seem like a rarity to meet someone who is not on social media.
A very special little girl reunited Thursday with the people who helped save her life. Two-year-old Emma was rushed to Rady Children’s Hospital last spring when she was having problems with her heart. The people who took her there were members of a team called Children’s Hospital Emergency Transport (also known as CHET).
The San Diego Gulls are helping dogs in need with a new team calendar. The calendar sponsored by Raising Cane’s features 14 Gulls players with Shelter to Soldier service dogs and the calendar is for sale at Gulls games and through the DASH Auctions app.
Amber Dubois and Chelsea King went missing from San Diego neighborhoods 10 and 9 years ago respectively this month. Their disappearances resulted in massive search efforts and an outpouring of support. While families, friends and complete strangers hoped for their safe returns, tragically neither was found alive. The following clips serve as a reminder of the power of community coming together.
CBS 8 is holding an open casting call for one of this summer’s hottest CBS shows – Big Brother! Don’t miss this exciting opportunity for a chance to be on this hit show.
As officials prepare for the Friday grand opening of a $67 million library at Palomar College, crews have already begun demolishing part of the building’s top floor to build President Joi Lin Blake an office suite.
Would you give up your house or apartment for a more mobile lifestyle? It’s a trend that’s getting more and more popular as people with good jobs are choosing to live in vans and school buses.