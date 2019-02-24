Motorcyclist suffers seizure on San Diego freeway

Content warning: The pictures in this story depict the motorcyclist's injuries and may be disturbing to some viewers.
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital Sunday after suffering a seizure and crashing on a San Diego freeway, according to News 8’s Kyle Kraska who witnessed the accident.
The incident happened around 1 p.m. on State Route 163 near State Route 52. The motorcyclist was reportedly traveling southbound when he had a seizure, the victim was able to tell Kraska.
The man - identified as a Navy veteran named David - fell from his bike as it tumbled end over end but was able to avoid being hit by any vehicles.
Kraska called 911 and along with other Good Samaritans helped get David and his bike off the freeway.
San Diego Fire-Rescue crews arrived on scene and the victim was transported to the hospital.
According to authorities, David was expected to be OK following the crash.
See below for pictures taken at the scene.
