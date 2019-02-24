Dance marathon at San Diego State surpasses fundraising goal

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A 15-hour dance marathon at San Diego State University that began Friday and ended Saturday surpassed its fundraising goal, according to organizers.

Dance Marathon SDSU set out with a goal to raise $321,000 for the treatment of children’s illnesses and cancers at Rady Children’s Hospital.

The dance marathon’s director of public relations Jenna Snyder sent an update to News 8 on Sunday saying that the event raised over $322,000.

$322,219.54.



Thank you to everyone who stayed up on their feet all night for the kiddos who can’t, and thank you to every donor and sponsor who supported this movement. We made miracles happen this weekend, SDSU. Our #CountdownToDM is complete. ???? pic.twitter.com/Y7zprnerL6 — Dance Marathon at SDSU (@sdsu_ftk) February 24, 2019

“We did reach our goal, much to our shock,” said Snyder. “We raised an amazing amount.”

The dance marathon brought together hundreds of SDSU students and was made possible by a philanthropic student-run group which has marathons throughout the nation at universities for Children’s Miracle Network.

“Students across SDSU you wouldn’t think would want to be here on a Friday night [are] coming together to stay up for 15-hours just so a kid at Rady’s can live a happier, healthy life. [It is] unreal,” Snyder said Friday.

One child whose family called Rady Children’s Hospital their savior, is 8-year-old Gideon who took his last chemotherapy pill on stage at the dance marathon after having fought leukemia for 1,195 days.

Click here if you would like to make a donation to or learn more about Dance Marathon SDSU.

See below for video of Gideon saying “goodbye” to chemo and images from the event courtesy of event organizers.

RELATED COVERAGE