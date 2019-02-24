Dance marathon at San Diego State surpasses fundraising goal

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A 15-hour dance marathon at San Diego State University that began Friday and ended Saturday surpassed its fundraising goal, according to organizers.
Dance Marathon SDSU set out with a goal to raise $321,000 for the treatment of children’s illnesses and cancers at Rady Children’s Hospital.
The dance marathon’s director of public relations Jenna Snyder sent an update to News 8 on Sunday saying that the event raised over $322,000.
$322,219.54.— Dance Marathon at SDSU (@sdsu_ftk) February 24, 2019
Thank you to everyone who stayed up on their feet all night for the kiddos who can’t, and thank you to every donor and sponsor who supported this movement. We made miracles happen this weekend, SDSU. Our #CountdownToDM is complete. ???? pic.twitter.com/Y7zprnerL6
“We did reach our goal, much to our shock,” said Snyder. “We raised an amazing amount.”
The dance marathon brought together hundreds of SDSU students and was made possible by a philanthropic student-run group which has marathons throughout the nation at universities for Children’s Miracle Network.
“Students across SDSU you wouldn’t think would want to be here on a Friday night [are] coming together to stay up for 15-hours just so a kid at Rady’s can live a happier, healthy life. [It is] unreal,” Snyder said Friday.
One child whose family called Rady Children’s Hospital their savior, is 8-year-old Gideon who took his last chemotherapy pill on stage at the dance marathon after having fought leukemia for 1,195 days.
Click here if you would like to make a donation to or learn more about Dance Marathon SDSU.
See below for video of Gideon saying “goodbye” to chemo and images from the event courtesy of event organizers.
RELATED COVERAGE
Six years ago, a blind sailor from San Diego made international headlines when he tried to cross the Pacific Ocean on a non-stop sailing adventure. But Hiro Iwamoto’s voyage was cut short when a 50-foot blue whale smashed into the yacht he was on. On Sunday, Hiro set out to finish that voyage by making a second attempt.
Six years ago, a blind sailor from San Diego made international headlines when he tried to cross the Pacific Ocean on a non-stop sailing adventure. But Hiro Iwamoto’s voyage was cut short when a 50-foot blue whale smashed into the yacht he was on. On Sunday, Hiro set out to finish that voyage by making a second attempt.
For more than a decade, Junior Seau was a gridiron great known as a tackling machine for the San Diego Chargers in the 1990s. But all the hits had a big impact on his health leading to the degenerative brain disease Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy – often referred to as CTE. Now Seau’s family is trying to help others who may have the same issue get treatment.
For more than a decade, Junior Seau was a gridiron great known as a tackling machine for the San Diego Chargers in the 1990s. But all the hits had a big impact on his health leading to the degenerative brain disease Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy – often referred to as CTE. Now Seau’s family is trying to help others who may have the same issue get treatment.
A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital Sunday after suffering a seizure and crashing on a San Diego freeway, according to News 8’s Kyle Kraska who witnessed the accident.
A celebration of life was held Sunday for a Good Samaritan who was killed earlier this month trying to help another motorist on a Pine Valley bridge. 48-year-old Robert "Bob" Bruno was fatally injured on Feb. 6 when he jumped over a bridge railing as he attempted to avoid oncoming vehicles.
A 15-hour dance marathon at San Diego State University that began Friday and ended Saturday surpassed its fundraising goal, according to organizers.
Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week’s fugitive is: Jonathan Chacon
A 59-year-old woman suffered a fractured back when she was struck by a hit-and-run motorist in the Clairemont Mesa West community of San Diego, a police officer said Sunday.
Mild temperatures and sunny skies in San Diego are expected to start the week, according to the National Weather Service.
Crews responded to the scene of a building fire on Sunday morning, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.