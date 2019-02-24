Celebration of life held for man killed helping motorist on Pine Valley bridge

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A celebration of life was held Sunday for a Good Samaritan who was killed earlier this month trying to help another motorist on a Pine Valley bridge. 48-year-old Robert "Bob" Bruno was fatally injured on Feb. 6 when he jumped over a bridge railing as he attempted to avoid oncoming vehicles.

Bruno - who was on his way to work from Jacumba Hot Springs - had stopped to help a man whose pickup truck had crashed on Interstate 8 just west of Pine Valley around 5 a.m. A short time later another truck coming across the scene tried to merge lanes to avoid it but was hit by another vehicle.

Bruno spotted the oncoming cars and ran to the south edge of the bridge before jumping over the railing, falling to Pine Valley Creek below, California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow said.

“He was that guy to help out a friend, to help out a stranger,” said Bruno’s fiancée Gwendolyn Sneed the day of the accident.

Friends and family of Bruno gathered Sunday at the Marina Village Conference Center in Mission Bay to celebrate the life of someone they call a giant in the community. Sneed, Bruno's son Cameron and Bruno's mother were all on hand as well as the family of the pickup truck driver who Bruno stopped to help.

"There’s not many people you can talk about and not have a bad thing to say about," said Sneed. "[We are] spreading the love of who Bob was and who Bob is always going to be because we’re going to have a piece of him and it’s important to take a page from his book."

Pictures displayed at the event highlighted Bruno's life as an Ocean Beach-lover, a biker and an artist.

There were also many pictures of Bruno with Sneed who he had been with for 20 years.

A large floral display paid homage to Bruno's love for motorcycles and several motorcycle club members also attended the event.

Loved ones were not surprised that Bruno stopped to help another driver the day he died.

"That was my dad," said Cameron. "They said other people didn't stop, but he did. I actually just spoke to the family that he stopped for and [I'm] so appreciative they came."

Sneed said Bruno raised his son in Ocean Beach. She and Bruno had only lived in their Jacumba Hot Springs home for two months when he died.

Many at the memorial event wore "Bobby Bruno Hero Party" t-shirts in honor of the Good Samaritan who gave his all.

"He was one of those people where everybody knew what type of upstanding person he was," said Sneed. "He was grounded, he was very confident in who he was and he didn’t do anything by mistake. He had intention when he walked on this earth."

The family buried Bruno on Friday in Alpine.

A GoFundMe page was established to help the family with expenses.

See below for images from Bob Bruno’s celebration of life.

RELATED COVERAGE