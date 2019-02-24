Junior Seau’s sister helping CTE families with fundraiser in North County San Diego

Six years ago, a blind sailor from San Diego made international headlines when he tried to cross the Pacific Ocean on a non-stop sailing adventure. But Hiro Iwamoto’s voyage was cut short when a 50-foot blue whale smashed into the yacht he was on. On Sunday, Hiro set out to finish that voyage by making a second attempt.
For more than a decade, Junior Seau was a gridiron great known as a tackling machine for the San Diego Chargers in the 1990s. But all the hits had a big impact on his health leading to the degenerative brain disease Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy – often referred to as CTE. Now Seau’s family is trying to help others who may have the same issue get treatment.
A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital Sunday after suffering a seizure and crashing on a San Diego freeway, according to News 8’s Kyle Kraska who witnessed the accident.
A celebration of life was held Sunday for a Good Samaritan who was killed earlier this month trying to help another motorist on a Pine Valley bridge. 48-year-old Robert "Bob" Bruno was fatally injured on Feb. 6 when he jumped over a bridge railing as he attempted to avoid oncoming vehicles.
A 15-hour dance marathon at San Diego State University that began Friday and ended Saturday surpassed its fundraising goal, according to organizers.
Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week’s fugitive is: Jonathan Chacon
A 59-year-old woman suffered a fractured back when she was struck by a hit-and-run motorist in the Clairemont Mesa West community of San Diego, a police officer said Sunday.
Mild temperatures and sunny skies in San Diego are expected to start the week, according to the National Weather Service.
Crews responded to the scene of a building fire on Sunday morning, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.