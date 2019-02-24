Junior Seau’s sister helping CTE families with fundraiser in Nor - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Junior Seau's sister helping CTE families with fundraiser in North County San Diego

By Monique Griego, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — For more than a decade, Junior Seau was a gridiron great known as a tackling machine for the San Diego Chargers in the 1990s.

But all the hits had a big impact on his health leading to the degenerative brain disease Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy – often referred to as CTE.

Now Seau’s family is trying to help others who may have the same issue get treatment.

Since his death in 2012, Junior Seau has been at the center of a second legacy he left behind.

“He does have a second legacy - Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy,” said Junior’s sister Mary Seau. “He is the face of CTE.”

Mary has spent the past few years raising awareness about the brain disease CTE through the foundation she created in her brother's memory.

“It's a slow dying disease that you can't really detect unless you really know what you're looking for,” said Mary.

CTE is a degenerative brain disease found in people with a history of repetitive brain trauma – often athletes. Symptoms can include: headaches, confusion, depression, memory loss and paranoia.

"I honestly believe that Junior knew that he had it,” said Mary.

After the Hall-of-Famer took his own life in May of 2012, the family donated his brain to science.

Tests later confirmed years of hard-hitting football left him with severe brain trauma.

His death sparked a movement to find out more about the disease as more and more players came forward.

"I'm grateful for all the information I know now,” said Mary. “I'm able to help the community and I’m able to talk to people who have brain injuries.” In addition to raising awareness, the Mary Seau CTE Foundation is also raising money through a dinner and gala on March 2 to help pay the medical costs for families whose loved ones suffer from CTE.

"It's a burden if your insurance doesn't pay for these high-tech tests that [are] given to you or your child,” said Mary.

The second annual gala by the organization will be held in Oceanside and the money raised will also go towards helping combat veterans who are the latest group to show signs of CTE after returning from war.

