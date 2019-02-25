Man's body found dead on Lincoln Park sidewalk

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man died on a sidewalk in San Diego's Lincoln Park neighborhood and police were investigating, authorities said Monday.
Police and firefighters responded at 11:11 p.m. Sunday to a report of a person down in the 300 block of 47th Street, San Diego police Lt. Matt Dobbs said.
"A male was found on the sidewalk, suffering from apparent trauma to his upper body," Dobbs said.
Firefighters attempted life-saving measures but the man, believed in his 20s or 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene, Dobbs said.
Anyone with information was asked to call homicide detectives at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.
Daytime pics of the scene where a man was killed in Lincoln Park SanDiegoPD homicide investigation underway @News8 pic.twitter.com/HTJNAXGsES— Amanda Shotsky (@AmandaShotsky) February 25, 2019
#BREAKING @SanDiegoPD Homicide detectives at 47th St after a man dies on a sidewalk. Investigation underway. @News8 pic.twitter.com/HXx2UX2K34— Amanda Shotsky (@AmandaShotsky) February 25, 2019
